Barbie's mother unveiled: Carrie Bickmore stuns fans with ageless beauty

Carrie Bickmore’s fans were left stunned after she showed off her ageless beauty as many suggested that she could be Barbie's mother.

The Australian media personality took to her Instagram to share a picture that showed her reclining on a concrete pillar.

While smiling and looking towards the sky, Carrie donned a bright pink evening gown which was designed by Effie Kats.

Moreover, Bickmore matched the pink sleeveless dress with a pair of silver heels and silver statement earrings while letting her blonde locks cascade freely over her shoulders.

Additionally, while looking at least half her age, the TV presenter went for a full coverage base of foundation along with a bronzed eye and nude lip.



Furthermore, the second picture was taken at the launch of the Effie Kats spring collection in Melbourne.

In regards to the caption, she wrote, “Pink by day, pink by night.”

Meanwhile, one of the fans commented, “Gorgeous by day, stunning by night,” and another jumped in by writing, “The older you get, girl, the hotter you get.”

It is worth mentioning that a fan stated upon seeing the image, that their five-year-old suggested that Carrie might be the mother of iconic fashion doll Barbie, recently played by Margot Robbie in the blockbuster feature film as she wrote, “My son asked if you were Barbie's mum.”