Prince Harry's IGF makes major announcement amid duke's South Africa visit

Prince Harry’s Invictus Games Foundation has made a major announcement amid the duke’s visit to South Africa.



The IGF took to X, formerly Twitter handle and tweeted, “As the #InvictusGames Foundation marks its 10th anniversary, we are pleased to announce significant leadership additions that will shape the future of the Invictus Movement.”

The charity also posted details on its official website, saying “Ruth Paul has been appointed as Finance Director, Helen D'Oyley as Chief Development Officer, and Richard Smith CBE, currently Chief Operating Officer, has been promoted to Deputy CEO."

These “strategic appointments” demonstrate the Foundation's commitment to the next decade of empowering wounded injured and sick service personnel and veterans through the transformative power of sport, the statement further reads.

The IGF made the announcement as Prince Harry received warm welcome in South Africa.

Harry, The Duke of Sussex – or Mohale, as he’s affectionately known by the Basotho people – commenced his trip to Lesotho, warmly welcomed by the King and Queen in a private meeting.

The Duke holds a special place in his heart for this nation, particularly through his work with Sentebale, the organization he co-founded alongside Prince Seeiso in 2006 to support vulnerable children in Southern Africa.