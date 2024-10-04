Prince Harry's ‘desperate bid’ to keep Meghan safe leads to shocking sacrifice

Prince Harry will continue to go on solo trips to the UK after making an ultimate sacrifice for his beloved wife, Meghan Markle.



The Duke of Sussex has previously shared that he will continue to fly to his home country but he will never bring Meghan due to security fears.

In an interview with ITV for their documentary Tabloids on Trial, Harry said that he is concerned that his wife could fall victim to a “knife or acid” attack in UK.

“These are things that are genuine concerns for me. It's one of the reasons why I won't bring my wife back to this country,” he shared his fears.

Hence, a new report by Heat Magazine has claimed that Harry has decided to make a huge sacrifice and never force Meghan to fly with him to London.

“He’s had to accept that Meghan is just not going to come with him,” the insider said. “She won’t go back into the lion’s den and she’s also got way too much going on with her brand to be flying out of town every few weeks.”

“It’s something that’s not up for negotiation, and Meghan won’t kick up a fuss about Harry’s time in the UK in return,” they added.

Before concluding, the insider shared that Harry “is terribly homesick and is still a Brit at heart. He’s happy in the UK, but also sad that Meghan can’t be with him.”