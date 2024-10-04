Kate Middleton's real personality revealed by fellow cancer patient

Kate Middleton's new pal battling cancer reveals conversations in Windsor Castle

Kate Middleton’s new pal battling a cancer of her ow has just shed some light into what it was like for her to speak to the royal in Windsor Castle.

For those unversed with her, this 16-year-old teenage cancer patient recently had a lengthy meeting with the Princess and dished on the shock that followed suit.

Liz Hatton from Harrogate, Yorkshire is battling a rather aggressive form of the disease and has been given six months to three years left in life.

The 16-year-old is an avid amateur photographer and spoke for a great length of time about how she had “no idea” she’d meet Kate Middleton and Prince William during that meetup.

It was part of her ‘bucket list’ and according to the Daily Mail, Liz explained, “Of course I didn't expect anything like this to happen - I didn't even expect to be able to fulfil any of my original bucket list - never mind additions like this that were so far beyond our wildest imagination.”

“The day was truly incredible. I was practically shell shocked every other minute as they told us what we were going to be doing, especially so when the Prince and Princess walked into the room,” she admitted.

“So I am beyond honoured to have had this experience and very thankful that my family could join me and experience it as well.”

Liz also detailed how she was treated at the meetup and gushed over the royals by saying, “The Prince and Princess were very kind and honest, there was nothing to suggest that they were trying to be superior or grand they were just genuine, real, kind people.”

“It was great to talk to Princess Catherine about photography because I know she loves it to and it is always great to talk about what you love or enjoy, and of course photography is my passion.”

Even her mother chimed in at one point in the conversation and explained how the two spent “lots of time talking about photography.”

“She was really lovely and asked Liz lots of questions about things she might like to photograph, which was really kind of her.”

“They didn't speak about their health. Liz is very keen to say that she is not defined by her cancer. So they spent time talking about the things they enjoyed. The Princess asked lots of lovely questions, in fact they were both really good, particularly at including our little boy in the conversation. They were such lovely, kind, genuine people.”