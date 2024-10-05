'The Princess Diaries 3' takes THIS director onboard for production 

 
The Princess Diaries 3 just might be coming to the screens!

It was reported by Variety, that Disney has finally hired Adele Lim to direct the third film, with her other directorial work including last year's comedy film Joy Ride and has also previously written screenplays for Crazy Rich Asians and Raya and the Last Dragon.

Lim spoke to the outlet, saying, "As a die-hard fan of the original Princess Diaries, I’m beyond excited to be a part of bringing the third iteration of this beloved franchise to life. We look forward to celebrating its core tenants of female power, joy and mentorship with audiences worldwide.”

Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews starred in The Princess Diaries, that was released in 2001 and its sequel too that came out in 2004. However, it is unclear whether the two stars would be appearing on the third installment.

In April, Hathaway had a conversation with V Magazine regarding the third part of The Princess Diaries, saying that "we’re in a good place," adding, "That’s all I can say. There’s nothing to announce yet. But we’re in a good place.”

