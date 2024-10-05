 
Martha Stewart stuns at her Netflix documentary 'Martha' screening

Martha Stewart stepped out in style at her Netflix documentary 'Martha' screening during the 32nd Annual Hamptons International Film Festival

October 05, 2024

Martha Stewart appeared at the screening of the Netflix documentary, Martha, during the opening night of the 32nd Annual Hamptons International Film Festival on Friday.

The 83-year-old TV personality, who previously slammed the project as “lazy” because she thought it focused too much on her “stupid trial,” flashed a smile as she posed on the red carpet at the event.

Moreover, the documentary, which was directed by R.J. Cutler, is slated to hit the streaming service on October 30.

Additionally, Stewart put on a stylish display wearing a tan-colored lace blouse that was buttoned at the front as well as a pair of sleek, gold trousers.

According to Daily Mail, Martha donned a vibrant yellow knit cardigan to help her stay warm in the fall weather while her blonde locks were parted to the side, and fell down in light waves to brush the tips of her shoulders.

Furthermore, Stewart accessorized the outfit with a pair of dangly earrings, as well as a bracelet on her left wrist and flashy rings.

As for her makeup, it comprised of a layer of mascara to her lashes as well as a warm blush to her cheekbones while for a finishing touch to the look, the media personality also opted for a glossy nude-colored tint on her lips.

Upon arriving to the event, Martha was spotted holding a smile on her face as she paused for a brief photo session and later stopped for a few interviews, as per the publication.

According to the outlet, the upcoming Netflix documentary will be available for viewers on October 30 and follows, "her start as a teenage model, her stint as a Wall Street stockbroker, and her eventual reign as the grand dame of entertaining and good taste," per the website. 

