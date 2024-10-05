Nicola Peltz Beckham reacts to husband's 'sentimental' tattoos

Nicola Peltz Beckham praised her husband Brooklyn after he added two very sentimental tattoos to his ink collection.

The Cloud 23 CEO showed off a photo of two animals tattooed on Brooklyn’s body, sharing the sentimental meaning via her Instagram Story on Friday.

In regards to this, Nicola wrote over the image, “@brooklynpeltzbeckham got a turtle for my grandpa next to my naunni’s bunny. Now they’re together forever. means the world to me.”

Moreover, the American actress' grandmother, affectionately known as “Naunni” passed away in May this year. At the time Nicola revealed she was “so broken” after the loss as she paid tribute to her late grandmother via Instagram.

In this regard, Peltz Beckham added, “I feel like I will never have the right words because I just don’t believe you’re gone. I really pray so hard you’re at peace right now. I still don’t understand where you went. I just wish you stayed with me longer, there was so much I wanted to do with you. I wanted to be with you all summer. I’m sad you will never get to meet my kids, hug me, talk to me or watch any other movies I make.”

Furthermore, the Lola star continued by admitting, “I’m so heartbroken and miss you so much. I’m so lucky you were my Naunni. You raised the most perfect daughter that I’m lucky enough to call my mom, which is my biggest gift in life.”

According to US Weekly, Nicola and Brooklyn were first linked in October 2019 before hard-launching their relationship via Instagram in January 2020.

Additionally, the couple got engaged less than a year into their relationship and tied the knot in a lavish, star-studded ceremony in Florida in April 2022.