Mr Beast eyeing joining hands with Messi amid Ronaldo's YouTube rise

"If there were someone who would pass me, it would be Ronaldo," says Mr Beast

By
Sports Desk
|

October 05, 2024

A collage showing Cristiano Ronaldo (left), YouTuber  Jimmy Donaldson alias Mr Beast (centre) and Lionel Messi. — Reuters/AFP/File
Cristiano Ronaldo's prowess on the field for years has been a concern and for other teams to due to the star player's sheer impact on the game.

However, it seems that the Ronaldo-effect is not limited to the football pitch as the owner of YouTube's most subscribed channel Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as "Mr Beast", is seemingly concerned by the Portuguese footballer's rise on the video-sharing platform.

Seemingly worried about losing his crown, Mr Beast has said that he will not lose the number one spot without a fight while hinting at joining hands with Argentine footballer Lionel Messi — widely compared with Ronaldo as arguably the greatest player of all time (GOAT).

"I'm not going down without a fight. I mean Messi, let’s go! If Messi’s the only thing standing between Ronaldo passing me […] I mean, if I got to do a Messi collaboration," said the YouTube while speaking on Logan Paul's "IMPAULSIVE" podcast.

"I broke the world record for most subs in a month, and two months later, Ronaldo comes on [....] If there were someone who would pass me, it would be Ronaldo," he remarked.

Mr Beast's remarks come as the Al-Nassr striker launched his YouTube channel back in August and has since gained 63.9 million subscribers against Mr Beast's 319 million.

The footballer has also expressed willingness to surpass the American YouTuber.

"Mr Beast on YouTube? In two years, let's try to beat him," Ronaldo said casually while speaking to reporters during a media talk ahead of Portugal’s Nations League fixture against Croatia," last month.

Its worth noting that the Portuguese footballer's YouTube channel "UR · Cristiano" had garnered 1.69 million subscribers within hours and the 39-year-old soon received the gold Play Button only a day after launching the channel.

He is also the fastest person to reach one million subscribers on the world's largest video-sharing platform.

The achievement has been recognised by the Guinness World Records (GWR) which has acknowledged Al Nassr star's YouTube channel as one with the most subscribers gained in 24 hours.

Furthermore, Ronaldo also broke the record of the fastest 10 million subscribers.

