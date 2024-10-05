 
Usman Khan sets record for fastest double century in List A cricket

Usman reached 200-run mark on just 131 balls, retiring after scoring 201 runs from 132 balls

Faizan Lakhani
October 05, 2024

Pakistans Usman Khan in the jersey of the national cricket team. — AFP/File
Pakistan's Usman Khan has set a new national record for the fastest double century in List A cricket. 

Usman achieved the feat during the match against SNGPL while representing Eshaal Associates in the ongoing President's Cup at Faisalabad's Iqbal Stadium. 

The aggressive batter reached the 200-run mark off 131 balls. On the very next ball, the player retired after scoring 201 runs from 132 deliveries. 

This new record surpasses the previous mark set by Sharjeel Khan, who completed his double century on 133 balls while representing Sindh against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2022.

The match was Usman Khan's 10th List A appearance. Across these matches, he has scored 652 runs at an average of 81.5, including one double century, one century, and four half-centuries.

Usman is now the seventh Pakistani cricketer to achieve a double century in List A cricket, joining an elite list that includes Fakhar Zaman, Abid Ali, Mohammad Ali, Sharjeel Khan, Kamran Akmal, and Khalid Latif.

Pakistan's top List A scorers:

Fakhar Zaman – 210* (2018)

Abid Ali – 209* (2018)

Mohammad Ali – 207 (2005)

Sharjeel Khan – 206 (2022)

Khalid Latif – 204* (2009)

Usman Khan – 201 (2024)

Kamran Akmal – 200 (2018)

