Meghan Markle taking over Prince Harry's ‘royal side': ‘Feels like her spare part'

Prince Harry has started to feel a bit out of place in his marriage to Meghan Markle experts fear

October 06, 2024

Prince Harry has reportedly started feeling like more of a spare part in his marriage to Meghan Markle.

Royal expert Phil Dampier made these comments about Prince Harry’s recent stint of solo outings.

All his comments and observations have been shared during an interview with The Sun.

The expert began by saying, “at the moment, Harry's definitely branching out on his own.”

And the reason for all of this, in the eyes of the expert is that, “I think he's decided that when they went on their trips, certainly the recent trip to Colombia, and before that to Nigeria, you can see that in those situations Meghan is very much the star, and tends to dominate proceedings and tends to attract the attention.”

All in all, Mr Dampier feels, “I think he feels a little bit like a spare part".

Hence before signing off he also went as far as to warn that's when "I think that's sort of dawned on him in the last few months, and so I think he's definitely started to try and strike out on his own.”

