Mariah Carey supports Chappell Roan amid battle with 'severe depression'

Mariah Carey just reacted to rising pop star, Chappell Roan’s struggle with fame.

The All I Want For Christmas Is You hitmaker admitted that there are time under the spotlight which can be classified as “not fun.”

For context, in September 2024, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess album-maker shared that she had been diagnosed with “severe depression” that she linked to her recently found fame.

She discussed with The Guardian that daily-life activities like going to the park now required her to “book security” and overthink about “how do I do this in a safe way where I’m not going to be stalked or harassed?”

Carey sat down with AP for a conversation where she was asked to share advice for young artists like Roan, who supposedly skyrocketed to fame a little too suddenly to process on a personal level.

“Well, I have been through my share of dramas and it’s not fun because you grow up thinking, ‘I want to be famous.’ I mean, really with me, it was always, ‘I want to be a singer. I want to write songs,” the Emotions singer stated.

“But ‘I want to be famous’ was right there with it,” she continued. “I feel like it was probably because I didn’t feel like I was good enough on my own because of the things I went through growing up. And that’s not a good way to feel, you know?” she further mentioned.