Pakistan win toss, opt to bat in first Test against England

Pakistan skipper Shan Masood flips the coin for the toss in the first Test against England on October 7, 2024. — Facebook/@PakistanCricketBoard

First Test being played at Multan Cricket Stadium.

Ollie Pope leading visitors in Ben Stokes' absence.

Series part of ICC World Test Championship 2023-25.

MULTAN: Pakistan on Monday won the toss and elected to bat first in the first Test against England which is being played at the Multan Cricket Stadium.



"We want to change things and get back on track," said Pakistan captain Shan Masood at the toss, adding that the national side has opted to go with two spinners and three fast bowlers in the match.

Coming from a humiliating Test series whitewash against Bangladesh, the Shan Masood-led side will be looking for some redemption on the home ground as they have lost five Test matches in a row.



The three-match Test series is part of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 with the first Two matches set to be played in Multan whereas the third match is scheduled from October 24 to 28 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

It is to be noted that England are being led by Ollie Pope in the first Test after the visitors' captain Ben Stokes was ruled out of the contest due to a hamstring injury in the Hundred League.

Moreover, James Anderson, is not accompanying the team on their tour of Pakistan, as he is participating in the Scotland’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

A day earlier the national side announced their playing XI included three pacers along with mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed.

"This is our best playing XI [...] Aamir Jamal's inclusion will be beneficial. We have maintained our batting line-up to ensure consistency," the skipper said.

England's coach Brendon McCullum has cautioned his side that replicating their 2022 success in Pakistan would be a tough task amid the "rocketing" heat of Multan.

His remarks come against the backdrop of England's 3-0 victory in 2022 against the Green Shirts on the latter's home soil.

Before that, the visitors had played 24 Tests in Pakistan, winning just two out of them making the 3-0 win much more remarkable.

Playing XI

Pakistan: Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Salman Ali Agha, Aamir Jamal, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmad

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (captain), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith, Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir