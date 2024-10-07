Kate Middleton turns to Meghan Markle's go-to brand amid royal comeback

Kate Middleton may soon be sporting Meghan Markle's go-to fashion brand, Givenchy, after Sarah Burton, the Princess of Wales’ wedding dress designer, joined Givenchy as Creative Director.



Burton, previously at Alexander McQueen, designed Kate's iconic 2011 wedding gown and has now joined Givenchy as announced by the brand.

In their official statement, the brand said, "Givenchy announces the appointment of Sarah Burton as Creative Director, with immediate effect.”

"Sarah will be responsible for the creative direction of all of the Maison’s Women's and Men's collections,” they added. "Her first collection will be presented in March 2025."

Givenchy is Meghan’s go to brand as she chose them to design her wedding gown in 2018 before exchanging vows with Prince Harry.

According to fashion expert Ali from Inspired Styling, Kate will turn to Meghan’s favourite brand now that she is returning to public life.

"One fly in the ointment for British fashion is the recent move of Kate's wedding dress designer, Sarah Burton, to French luxury fashion house Givenchy,” the expert told GB News.

"It's clear that the princess trusts Sarah Burton deeply, and the mutual loyalty means Kate will continue to show support by wearing Givenchy for the season ahead."