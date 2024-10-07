Kristen Bell recounts small mistake that led to dangerous fire incident

Kristen Bell learned a lesson around safety by making a dangerous mistake at home.



In a recent interview to promote her Netflix series Nobody Wants This, Bell recalled setting her trash can on fire after throwing a lit match stick in it.

She told Entertainment Weekly that "a couple of months ago, I set the trash can on fire on accident because I lit a candle and I didn't wet the match before I threw it in."

She recounted being "in the kitchen, cooking and smelling smoke." She thought, "'This isn't burning, what is it?'" She then checked "the trash can, which is, you know, underneath the countertop... and then [realized] that the trash can is on fire."

The Good Place star put out the fire and made sure to remind her daughters to wet the match sticks before throwing them into the trash.

“I sat my girls down," she recalled, adding that she told them: "'This is a mistake mommy made. It's very easy to make. You gotta wet the match in order not to burn the house down.'"

Kristen Bell shares daughters Lincoln, born in 2013, and Delta with husband Dax Shepard, who hosts the Armchair Expert podcast.