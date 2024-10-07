 
Geo News

Kristen Bell recounts small mistake that led to dangerous fire incident

Kristen Bell's new series 'Nobody Wants This' has become a hit on Netflix

By
Web Desk
|

October 07, 2024

Kristen Bell recounts small mistake that led to dangerous fire incident

Kristen Bell learned a lesson around safety by making a dangerous mistake at home.

In a recent interview to promote her Netflix series Nobody Wants This, Bell recalled setting her trash can on fire after throwing a lit match stick in it.

She told Entertainment Weekly that "a couple of months ago, I set the trash can on fire on accident because I lit a candle and I didn't wet the match before I threw it in."

She recounted being "in the kitchen, cooking and smelling smoke." She thought, "'This isn't burning, what is it?'" She then checked "the trash can, which is, you know, underneath the countertop... and then [realized] that the trash can is on fire."

The Good Place star put out the fire and made sure to remind her daughters to wet the match sticks before throwing them into the trash.

“I sat my girls down," she recalled, adding that she told them: "'This is a mistake mommy made. It's very easy to make. You gotta wet the match in order not to burn the house down.'"

Kristen Bell shares daughters Lincoln, born in 2013, and Delta with husband Dax Shepard, who hosts the Armchair Expert podcast. 

The Weeknd upsets fans by his Melbourne show
The Weeknd upsets fans by his Melbourne show
Prince Harry ‘really underestimated' King Charles' life expectancy
Prince Harry ‘really underestimated' King Charles' life expectancy
Olivia Rodrigo raves about Philippines during Guts World Tour
Olivia Rodrigo raves about Philippines during Guts World Tour
Uma Thurman dishes out why she felt nervous meeting ‘Oh, Canada!' director
Uma Thurman dishes out why she felt nervous meeting ‘Oh, Canada!' director
Madonna's gracious act for dying brother comes to light
Madonna's gracious act for dying brother comes to light
Meghan Markle's penthouse dreams shattered
Meghan Markle's penthouse dreams shattered
Jax Taylor makes yet another tough decision about his personal life
Jax Taylor makes yet another tough decision about his personal life
Princess Eugenie releases statement amid King Charles, Prince Andrew's reconciliation efforts
Princess Eugenie releases statement amid King Charles, Prince Andrew's reconciliation efforts