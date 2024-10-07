Lady Gaga's viral 'Joker 2' clip cut because it 'got in the way'

Lady Gaga's viral moment was cut from the latest film, Joker: Folie a Deux.

The shot in question featured the A Star is Born actreess kissing a feemale extra on the set of the film, however, it did not make it to the final result displayed in cinemas.

Back in 2023, when Gaga was seen walking up a courthouse's stairs, she stopped and planted a kiss on a woman who played one of the protesters amoongst the crowd.

Addressing the clip, that spread on social media like wildfire, the director, Todd Philips spoke to Entertainment Weekly, revealing that the Born This Way crooner, who plays the character of Lee in the film, improvised the same-gender kiss that day on set.

"It had dialogue in it, and, all of a sudden, I wanted it to be more of a music and vibe moment. For that moment to have played, it needed dialogue behind it," the director of the 2019's Joker stated.

He continued, "Meaning, the woman said something, and then Gaga stopped and did this thing, and it just kind of got in the way of the moment."

Joker: Folie a Deux, is indeed, a muscial that stars Joaquin Phoenix, reprising his role as the titular character, who is on trial for murder after the events that ensued in the 2019 original, that earned him an Oscar Award in the category for Best Actor.