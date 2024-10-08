Lady Gaga responds to backlash over ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’

Lady Gaga is reportedly “disappointed” by the fierce criticism he receives for her performance in Joker: Folie à Deux.

The 38-year-old pop singer, who played Harley Quinn in the sequel to the 2019 hit Joker, failed to attract audiences to theaters.

According to the latest reports, the film has collected only $40 million at the domestic box office since its release.

On the current situation, an insider told DailyMail, “Gaga is surprised by the response to Joker 2 and is shocked that people don’t love it after the response it received from critics before it premiered.”

“She put so much heart into the movie and has so much respect for the DC comics fan base,” the source continued.



“Her team is quietly looking at other projects they can roll out as they want to move on this from as quickly as possible,” the confidant shared.

The source further told the outlet that Lady “is disappointed that Joker 2 is pretty much a bomb.”

“She thought that this film could get her an Oscar nomination, especially since the first film was such a success and Joaquin won an Oscar,” a tipster added.



For those unversed, Joker: Folie à Deux was released in cinemas on October 4, 2024.

