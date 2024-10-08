Photo: Joe Jonas to repeat history as Sophie Turner teases him with beau: Source

Joe Jonas and Stormi Bree reportedly parted ways due to Sophie Turner.

For those unversed, it was reported in June 2024 that Stormi and Joe have called it quits after a fling of merely five months.

Recently, an insider shared with Life & Style that such was the case because the musician was unable to put his past behind.

“It crashed and burned after only a few months because Joe’s still too hung up on Sophie,” the source explained as to why the couple parted ways after a brief romance.

However, the Game of Thrones actress is seemingly having no problem in moving on from her divorce as she recently went Instagram official with her new boyfriend.

“It really burns him that Sophie hasn’t had the same issue,” the source also dished.

It is pertinent to mention here that Joe and Sophie announced their divorce in September 2023. During their four years of marriage, the former couple welcomed two daughters, Willa and Delphine.

“What he needs is to work on himself and not worry about what Sophie’s doing — but that’s easier said than done. What’s more likely is he’ll hop into another relationship just to prove she can’t one-up him!” they concluded.