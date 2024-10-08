Prince Harry shares new interesting fact about Meghan Markle, Lilibet

Prince Harry has shared a new interesting fact about his wife Meghan Markle and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.



The duke has shared the interesting fact about his family with Sophie Vokes-Dudgeon, the chief content officer at Hello Magazine during his trip to UK for WellChild Awards.

Sophie writes about Harry in this week’s issue of Hello, saying "I knew that the WellChild Awards were special to Prince Harry, but it wasn't until I had seen him in action that I was able to understand quite how much this special day means to the 40-year-old royal."

She said, “From the moment he arrived in the reception room, he had an infectious energy about him, and there were no airs and graces at all as he chatted animatedly about his own children ahead of the event."

The royal expert went on to say: "Archie and Lili have been blessed with their mother's thick hair, he told us, self- effacingly, as he marvelled that it won't be long until Lili can sit on hers.”

Prince Harry attended the WellChild Awards ceremony in London on September 30 without Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet.