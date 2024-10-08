Billie Eilish regrets discussing her 'dating life'

Billie Eilish has expressed her regret over discussing her sexuality in the past.

In an interview for Vogue cover story, Eilish has revealed she will "never" speak about her love life in the future.

After speaking about her love life last year with Variety, Eilish is now looking forward to stay quiet.

She told the outlet, "I wish no one knew anything about my sexuality or anything about my dating life. Ever, ever, ever," adding, "And I hope that they never will again."

The Grammy-winning artist, who is currently on her Hit Me Hard and Soft tour, explained that the attention she received after previous comments was overwhelming.

"I’m never talking about my sexuality ever again. And I’m never talking about who I’m dating ever again," the Birds of a Feather crooner said, adding that she didn't expect that her coming out will "blown up into the biggest news of the whole world."

Additionally, Eilish admitted to still learning to navigate challenges of being a celebrity, saying, "We’re all babies. We’re all little kids growing up and learning ourselves."