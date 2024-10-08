Meghan Markle's 'Suits' costars excited to host her on podcast

Meghan Markle’s Suits co-stars Sarah Rafferty and Patrick J. Adams have launched a rewatch podcast

Meghan Markle’s Suits co-stars Sarah Rafferty and Patrick J. Adams recently launched Sidebar: A Suits Watch Podcast, and the Duchess of Sussex is welcome to make an appearance.

Suits, which ran originally from 2011 to 2019, had a resurgence in 2023 when it enjoyed a top position on Netflix’s charts. The legal drama has found a new generation of fans, which prompted the actors to launch the rewatch podcast.

After the launch of the podcast on September 24, Sarah was asked by Entertainment Weekly if Meghan would be welcome, and she replied: "Everybody's invited, and everybody has been so supportive.”

She continued: "It's amazing. I've just been texting one of our directors, Mike Smith, Rachael Harris had some comments on our Instagram Live this morning, cannot wait for Sheila Sazs to be introduced into the show. I can't wait to talk to Max Beesley and all the British actors that we had.”

The cast of the show, which included Gabriel Macht, Rick Hoffman, and Gina Torres along with Patrick, had a reunion this year at the Golden Globes. However, the Duchess was nowhere to be seen during the reunion.

Cast members were asked if they’re in contact with Meghan, with Patrick replying, "Zero. No, no communication,” to The Hollywood Reporter.

Meanwhile, Gabriel said, "I have not communicated with her other than seeing her big support for the resurgence, and that has been really nice."

Meghan Markle left Suits ahead of her wedding with Prince Harry in 2018.