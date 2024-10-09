Ridley Scott plans to expand 'Gladiator' saga

Gladiator II will not be the end of the fantasy saga as director Ridley Scott says he is writing the third installment.



Speaking to Total Film, the Alien filmmaker said, “I’ve already got eight pages. I’ve got the beginning of a very good footprint."

He continued, “If there’s a Gladiator 3, I don’t think you’d ever go back into the arena. But I had to go back into the arena…”

Ridley has now been teasing the possibility of a third installment multiple times. He previously told a French magazine that he was “toying with the idea of Gladiator 3.”

“No, seriously! I’ve lit the fuse…” the 86-year-old added. “The ending of Gladiator II is reminiscent of The Godfather, with Michael Corleone finding himself with a job he didn’t want."

"And wondering, ‘Now, Father, what do I do?’ So the next [film] will be about a man who doesn’t want to be where he is,” he added.

Gladiator II, meanwhile, will hit the theatres on Nov 22.