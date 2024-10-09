Jean Elle reveals how recent film about postpartum depression changed him

Jean Elle is a Nora Fiffer fan after starring in her film about postpartum depression, both maternal and paternal.



The Insecure alum who plays new dad Lucien in Another Happy Day recently touched upon on lessons that stayed with him, especially patience.

“I don't really know too much about postpartum, and what it's like,” Elie told People of his knowledge of the mental health condition before being cast as Lucien.

“It also taught me that, as a man, you could feel lonely in the relationship too, even though you guys planned on doing this together. You could feel like you're in it by yourself trying to raise a child with someone who doesn't really know how to or doesn't feel seen by their own kid,” the male lead said of take-home points from his role.

Elie also shared his two cents on the topic after getting exposure to a matter that gets often little attention.

“You guys symbiotically need each other and all I can do is try to do as much as I possibly can to either make her life easier or to be of assistance," he added.

Lauren Lapkus, who stars as new mom, Joanna, also weighed in on the topic that she finds to be "easily missed."

“Postpartum depression is nuanced and so easily missed. I’m grateful to be a part of this special film that will hopefully spark more discussions about this very common yet underrepresented experience,” the Jurassic World actress told the publication.

Elie then redirected the conversation to Fiffer's directorial prowess in making the shoots conveniently short enough for the cast to return home.

“I just finished a movie, minimum 12-hour days,” he says. “So to walk onto a set to be like, ‘We're going to get these shots done and we're going to finish in eight hours so you can go home and have dinner with your family.’ You get to relax a little bit after work — Nora was so good at time management.”

Another Happy Day is now streaming on Amazon Prime and Apple TV.