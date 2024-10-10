Liam Hemsworth gushes over 'instant' chemistry with Laura Dern in 'Lonely Planet'

Liam Hemsworth reflected on working with Laura Dern in upcoming Netflix film Lonely Planet.

Despite not knowing each other before, Hemsworth said they shared an "instant connection."

Speaking with PEOPLE magazine Hemsworth said, "We didn't know each other beforehand, but once we met, it felt like we'd known each other for a long time. There was this instant trust and connection."

He added, "And as we worked together, that just grew and evolved, and we had such a great time doing this project together."

Hemsworth also praised Dern, calling her "an amazing, brilliant actress."

"When you meet someone you are a fan of and respect so much ... you don't want to come across as an idiot or seem silly. But when we met, all of a sudden it was like, 'Oh, I'm speaking to someone that understands me and hears me,'" the actor stated, adding jokingly, "Who's also an idiot and silly."

"And she's as much of an idiot as I am. We got along and we never had to do any sort of work to find that relationship. We had this connection and it was sort of ... what do you call it? Life imitating art or the other, art imitating life?" Hemsworth added.

The film, which is scheduled to premiere on Netflix from October 11, follows a story of reclusive novelist, played by Dern, who tries to overcome her writer's block in Morocco, where she meets Owen (played by Hemsworth). This leads to a transformative love affair.