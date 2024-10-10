Camilla sent secret code to show Meghan ‘is one of us'

Camilla showed a key gesture towards Meghan Markle to give her a nod of approval.



The Duchess of Sussex, who married Prince Harry in 2018, celebrated then Prince Charles’ 70th birthday alongside the Royal Family.

During the occasion, Camilla showcased her approval for Meghan, says Royal author Andrew Morton.

"This rare royal gesture was a sign of how quickly the American actor had been accepted and treated with genuine affection by the Royal Family," Mr Morton said. "On that day, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, who had previously advised Kate Middleton on the finer points of protocol during her royal apprenticeship, was, without saying a word, signalling to the watching world that Meghan was now 'one of us'.

This comes as Meghan admitted she tried hard to survive in the Royal Family on Netflix series ‘Harry & Meghan.’

She said: "We landed in Canada, and one of our security guards had been with H for so long. These guys were so wonderful, and I just collapsed in his arms, crying. I was like: 'I tried so hard', and he was like: 'I know you did. I know you did ma'am, I know you did'.

"Like I tried so hard. And that's the piece that's really triggering because you go: 'And it still wasn't good enough. And you still don't fit in.'"

Speaking about their move to California, Meghan said: "A part of what's beautiful here is the freedom to have family moments out in the world. And I want our kids to be able to do that and to be able to travel and to fall in love. I just want them to be happy."