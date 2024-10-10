Prince Harry, Meghan Markle divorce risks looking ‘like the fall of Rome'

Rumors of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s incoming divorce has taken fans by force, with many assuming it’ll look something “like the fall of Rome.”

A claim like this has been made by the Assistant Editor of The Sun, Clemmie Moodie.

Mr Moodie’s claims have been presented in a piece for The Sun.

This piece has revealed that, “Friends of friends from the UK claim that earlier this year the pair stayed at their California mansion, in Montecito.”

However, “I am reliably told Meghan was barely seen — prompting speculation she was perhaps not in the marital home. Of course, she, too, may have been with friends — or hiding away in a wing, desperately not associating with friends of friends of mine.”

“Who knows what is really going on? Probably only Meghan and Harry. And, really, why should they brief the rest of us on how strained or otherwise the atmosphere is over the breakfast island?” he also added.

Still “Whatever the truth, Harry and Meghan don’t always help themselves — with members of staff quitting or being culled at a rate of knots, it is a tableau that doesn’t exactly scream loyalty, contentment and domestic bliss.”

“Should Harry and Meghan ever truly separate — and let’s hope they never do — the split would be like the fall of Rome. Slow at first then all at once,” and “to conclude — as my wise mother once said: ‘I give it seven years’,” Mr Moodie also added before signing off.