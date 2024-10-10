 
Prince Harry needs Kate Middleton help for Lilibet, Archie's future

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is the only person in royal family Prince Harry can always rely on

October 10, 2024

Prince Harry reportedly needs his sister-in-law Kate Middleton’s help for the future of his children Archie and Lilibet.

The claim has been made by the Woman’s Day citing the royal insiders.

The outlet reported that Archie and Lilibet doting father may not have been able to get a look in with King Charles or Prince William, but there is one person Harry can always rely on – and that’s his sister-in-law.

The publication, citing royal sources, claimed with his estranged brother Prince William, still giving him the cold shoulder, the duke is well aware that Kate, who was once very close to him, is his only hope of opening any sort of dialogue with his brother.

The source says, “He knows he’s not out of the woods yet, but he’s determined to not mess up this time.

“If he’s ever going to save his kids from an extremely disappointing situation, he’s going to need her help.

