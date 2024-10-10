 
Geo News

Kamala Harris surpasses $1bn in fundraising for presidential bid

Kamala Harris beats Donald Trump in raising more funds for White House race

By
Web Desk
|

October 10, 2024

Democratic presidential nominee and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris reacts, as she appears on a talk show in New York, US, October 8, 2024.
Democratic presidential nominee and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris reacts, as she appears on a talk show in New York, US, October 8, 2024. 

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris’ team has piled up more than $1 billion since the start of her campaign, CNN reported.

Harris’ political campaigning seems a lot more ahead to that of former president Donald Trump, who has roughly collected $430 million in the past three months.

Previously, other candidates have crossed a billion-dollar figure too, but Harris’ staggering pace and swift collection of funds places her at a comparative advantage. 

However, the official disclosure of the exact figure is yet to be announced by the Democrats.

The Republican contender received around $115 million by billionaire Timothy Mellon, Forbes reported. 

Despite Trump’s pre-established immense popularity and association with allies like Tesla CEO Elon Musk who contributed $79 million in the Republican cause, he could hardly match even his 2020’s fundraising figure. 

This reflects a worrisome picture for Trump’s competitive politics when elections are just round the corner.

Inversely, Harris has proved to be a massively influential female presidential candidate to raise colossal amount of campaigning funds.

Sarah Bryner from nonpartisan group OpenSecrets said: “It’s clear that Harris has done something absolutely unprecedented”. Her incredible dominance in campaigning finances is being lauded by the political experts around the globe.

'Indian still wants me dead', says Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun
'Indian still wants me dead', says Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun
Catastrophic Hurricane Milton spawns 19 tornadoes as it slams Florida
Catastrophic Hurricane Milton spawns 19 tornadoes as it slams Florida
'Terrifying': 79 million girls, women assaulted in sub-Saharan Africa, says Unicef
'Terrifying': 79 million girls, women assaulted in sub-Saharan Africa, says Unicef
Ratan Tata, former Tata group chairman, dies at 86
Ratan Tata, former Tata group chairman, dies at 86
How will Nasa astronaut Sunita Williams cast vote in US election?
How will Nasa astronaut Sunita Williams cast vote in US election?
Trump lauds India's Modi as 'total killer'
Trump lauds India's Modi as 'total killer'
Saudi King Salman recovers after undergoing medical tests, says royal court
Saudi King Salman recovers after undergoing medical tests, says royal court
Turkish Airlines pilot dies mid-flight
Turkish Airlines pilot dies mid-flight