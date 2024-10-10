Kamala Harris surpasses $1bn in fundraising for presidential bid

Democratic presidential nominee and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris reacts, as she appears on a talk show in New York, US, October 8, 2024.

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris’ team has piled up more than $1 billion since the start of her campaign, CNN reported.

Harris’ political campaigning seems a lot more ahead to that of former president Donald Trump, who has roughly collected $430 million in the past three months.



Previously, other candidates have crossed a billion-dollar figure too, but Harris’ staggering pace and swift collection of funds places her at a comparative advantage.

However, the official disclosure of the exact figure is yet to be announced by the Democrats.

The Republican contender received around $115 million by billionaire Timothy Mellon, Forbes reported.

Despite Trump’s pre-established immense popularity and association with allies like Tesla CEO Elon Musk who contributed $79 million in the Republican cause, he could hardly match even his 2020’s fundraising figure.

This reflects a worrisome picture for Trump’s competitive politics when elections are just round the corner.

Inversely, Harris has proved to be a massively influential female presidential candidate to raise colossal amount of campaigning funds.

Sarah Bryner from nonpartisan group OpenSecrets said: “It’s clear that Harris has done something absolutely unprecedented”. Her incredible dominance in campaigning finances is being lauded by the political experts around the globe.