Kamala Harris surpasses $1bn in fundraising for presidential bid

October 10, 2024
Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris’ team has piled up more than $1 billion since the start of her campaign, CNN reported.
Harris’ political campaigning seems a lot more ahead to that of former president Donald Trump, who has roughly collected $430 million in the past three months.
Previously, other candidates have crossed a billion-dollar figure too, but Harris’ staggering pace and swift collection of funds places her at a comparative advantage.
However, the official disclosure of the exact figure is yet to be announced by the Democrats.
The Republican contender received around $115 million by billionaire Timothy Mellon, Forbes reported.
Despite Trump’s pre-established immense popularity and association with allies like Tesla CEO Elon Musk who contributed $79 million in the Republican cause, he could hardly match even his 2020’s fundraising figure.
This reflects a worrisome picture for Trump’s competitive politics when elections are just round the corner.
Inversely, Harris has proved to be a massively influential female presidential candidate to raise colossal amount of campaigning funds.
Sarah Bryner from nonpartisan group OpenSecrets said: “It’s clear that Harris has done something absolutely unprecedented”. Her incredible dominance in campaigning finances is being lauded by the political experts around the globe.