Lainey Wilson posts rare lovestruck update with beau Devlin Hodges

There “ain't nowhere” Lainey Wilson would rather be than her boyfriend, Devlin “Duck” Hodges’ side.



The 32-year-old rising country musician, who usually keeps her relationship with the 28-year-old athlete, private, shared a rare video featuring the couple.

Tying the sweet video together was sweet lyrical reference to one of her own songs, dedicated to the former NFL quarterback.

Set to the tune of her song, 4x4xU, off her latest album, Whirlwind, the footage shows the CMA Entertainer of the year sitting next to the football pro.

The cute couple rocked matching hats as they drove through a bumpy forest terrain while the love song’s chorus played in the back.

"Ain't nowhere I'd rather be / than in a 4x4 by you, babe,” Lainey could be heard singing, “N.Y.C. to L.A. / city to the country / from here to Kalamazoo.”

“ain’t nowhere I’d rather be,” Lainey Wilson captioned the video.

The Watermelon Moonshine crooner’s video comes shortly after she was all praises of her boyfriend during a conversation with Zane Lowe for Apple Music 1.

“He's my biggest cheerleader,” she noted, adding, “He's just a good person. And he knows how important chasing down a dream is because even when he was a little boy, football was his life.”