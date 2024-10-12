Anti-monarchy group reacts to King Charles latest bold decision

Anti-monarchy group Republic chief Graham Smith has reacted to King Charles latest decision about monarchy, saying “he hasn't got any choice.”



Sharing the Daily Mail report that says the King will not stand in the way if Australia looks to replace him as head of state, Smith tweeted, “Charles always says this, he hasn't got any choice. But in 1975 he directly interfered in the dismissal crisis.”

The anti-monarchy chief went on saying, “In the UK he does all he can to resist scrutiny and to hold onto his privileges and untaxed wealth.”

According to reports, the Australia Republic Movement (ARM) had written to Palace prior to King Charles landmark trip to Australia, requesting a meeting with the monarch.

King Charles Secretary Dr Nathan Ross, in a letter in response to the request, said: “Please be assured that your views on this matter have been noted very carefully.

“His Majesty, as a constitutional monarch, acts on the advice of his ministers and whether Australia becomes a republic is, therefore, a matter for the Australian public to decide.”