Meghan Markle's former aide recalls duchess 'nightmare' as working royal

Meghan Markle's ex employee recalls ‘nightmare' events in her service

Meghan Markle's former bodyguard, Steve Davies, has shared his experience working for the Duchess of Sussex.



Davies has opened up after allegations of bullying surfaced against Meghan. He called the Duchess "a good person," telling In Touch magazine that he “felt sorry for her” during her time as a British Princess.

Davies began working for the Duchess when she tied the knot with Prince Harry and joined the Royal Family and has refuted the claims that she was unkind to staffers.

He labelled Meghan as "warm and considerate,” adding that she was kind in all her interactions with her staff, including charity workers, dog walkers, and cleaners.

He went on to recall intense media scrutiny that Meghan faced, with drones following their vehicles. He dubbed the situation a “nightmare.”

"She was paranoid. We had people following us around everywhere we went,” he noted.

According to Davies, Meghan had wished to shop at a grocery store like a common person. "I pushed the cart around the grocery store, and she was putting stuff in it. She really enjoyed that," he recalled.

Meanwhile, Meghan has previously detailed the struggle of going out as a royal, saying, "I couldn't call an Uber to the palace. You couldn't just go.”

Sharing the take of the Royal Family on outings, she said: "People within The Firm would say, 'No, you're oversaturated, it would be best for you to not go out.' I go, 'Well, I haven't left the house in months'."

Meghan Markle joined the Royal Family in 2018 when she married Prince Harry. The couple then stepped down as working royals in 2020 and moved to the United States where they live with their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.