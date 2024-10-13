Photo: Sofia Vergara not in high spirits after latest Emmy snub: Report

Sofia Vergara was reportedly expected to earn an Emmy for her phenomenal performance in Griselda.

However, the award went to Jodie Foster for starring in the American drama series, True Detective.

Giving some insights into Sofia’s seemingly unfair snub, an insider shared with Life & Style, “I voted for Sofía and almost everybody I know in the T.V. business who saw Griselda did as well.”

“The show was simply outstanding. And when you compare the viewership numbers and even the critics’ reviews, Griselda pretty much blew True Detective: Night Country out of the water,” they also addressed.

The insider even explained, “Sofía has a right to feel screwed over, especially after enduring so many snubs during her Modern Family heyday.”

“Nobody understands why she lost this time around, and nobody thinks they were seeing Jodie’s career-best work in True Detective,” the source also confided.

Before conclusion, they mentioned, “It was solid and it was Emmy worthy, but Griselda was an all-timer and Sofía and her team, and of course Netflix, did everything to pave the way for a win.”