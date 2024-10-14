Pakistani runners put on stellar show at Chicago Marathon 2024

A collage showing Pakistani runners who participated in Chicago Marathon 2024. — Reporter

KARACHI: Pakistani athletes put on a stellar show at the 2024 Chicago Marathon, with many delivering standout performances amid a field of over 50,000 participants.

Leading the Pakistani contingent was Muhammad Amin Nadeem Mukaty, who completed the marathon in an impressive 2:44:32, placing 761st overall among more than 50,000 runners — making him the fastest Pakistani at this year's event.

He was followed by Syed Sadiq Hussain Shah, who completed the race in 2:52:24, and Nizar Nayani, a Pakistani-American, who clocked 2:53:26. Another strong performer, Shehryar Khursheed, finished in 2:57:22, breaking the 3-hour barrier.

Among the Pakistani women participants, Sara Tahoor Lodhi emerged as the fastest, hitting 3:45:54. She was followed by Semeena Khan, who made it in 3:52:47, and Nadia Rehman, who clocked 4:14:44.

The performance of Pakistani runners at the Chicago Marathon marks a significant milestone for the country's presence in athletics.

