Pakistani runners put on stellar show at Chicago Marathon 2024

Muhammad Amin Nadeem Mukaty emerges as fastest Pakistani at this year's event with his time of 2:44:32

Faizan Lakhani
October 14, 2024

A collage showing Pakistani runners who participated in Chicago Marathon 2024. — Reporter
KARACHI: Pakistani athletes put on a stellar show at the 2024 Chicago Marathon, with many delivering standout performances amid a field of over 50,000 participants.

Leading the Pakistani contingent was Muhammad Amin Nadeem Mukaty, who completed the marathon in an impressive 2:44:32, placing 761st overall among more than 50,000 runners — making him the fastest Pakistani at this year's event.

He was followed by Syed Sadiq Hussain Shah, who completed the race in 2:52:24, and Nizar Nayani, a Pakistani-American, who clocked 2:53:26. Another strong performer, Shehryar Khursheed, finished in 2:57:22, breaking the 3-hour barrier.

Among the Pakistani women participants, Sara Tahoor Lodhi emerged as the fastest, hitting 3:45:54. She was followed by Semeena Khan, who made it in 3:52:47, and Nadia Rehman, who clocked 4:14:44.

The performance of Pakistani runners at the Chicago Marathon marks a significant milestone for the country's presence in athletics. 

Results

  • Muhammad Amin Nadeem Mukaty: 2:44:32
  • Syed Sadiq Hussain Shah: 2:52:24
  • Nizar Nayani: 2:53:26
  • Shehryar Khursheed: 2:57:22
  • Muhammad Shah: 3:07:15
  • Ayaz Abdulla: 3:14:57
  • Bilal Ehsan: 3:16:36
  • Omer Asif Siddiqui: 3:22:08
  • Miqdad Mohammed: 3:31:33
  • Hamid Butt: 3:34:20
  • Shahrukh Qureshi: 3:45:06
  • Sara Tahoor Lodhi: 3:45:54
  • Semeena Khan: 3:52:47
  • Fahad Qureshi: 3:53:08
  • Muhammad Majeed: 3:58:37
  • Faizan Shakeel: 4:02:29
  • Saif Ullah: 4:13:01
  • Nadia Rehman: 4:14:44
  • Khalid Sheikh: 4:15:18
  • Radya Anwer: 4:20:10
  • Ahfaz Mustafa: 4:25:45
  • Nadia Karnani: 4:38:25
  • Iqura Khan: 4:45:23
