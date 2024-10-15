Walz says Trump 'crossed a line' with military threat

Democratic vice presidential nominee, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, delivers remarks at an election campaign event in Superior, Wisconsin, US September 14, 2024 — Reuters.

Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate and Minnesota governor Tim Walz said the ex-president Donald Trump “crossed a line” when he controversially remarked that “enemies from within” should be “handled by military”.

Democratic vice-presidential nominee Tim Walz, on Monday, condemned Trump’s statement and said: “He crossed a line that, I have to tell you, in my lifetime, I would have never imagined because we know our history”.

“To Donald Trump, anybody who doesn’t agree with him is the enemy,” stated Walz over Trump’s widely debated remarks reflecting Trump’s fragile sense of enmity.

Walz expressed his rage saying that it made him “sick to stomach” as he learned about Trump’s comments. “What I know is, it’s a call for violence, plain and simple, and it’s pretty un-American,” Walz further added.

Earlier on Monday, Walz visited the University of Wisconsin where he addressed directly to the students and cautioned them that Trump’s comments about the “National Guard” were “about you.”

Formerly a senior spokesperson for Harris campaign, Ian Sams said in a statement: “Donald Trump is suggesting that his fellow Americans are worse ‘enemies’ than foreign adversaries, and he is saying he would use the military against them.”

However, despite all the criticism, Trump campaign’s spokesperson, Stephen Cheung defended former president’s stance saying:

“President Trump is 100% correct, those who seek to undermine democracy by sowing chaos in our elections are a direct threat, just like the terrorist from Afghanistan that was arrested for plotting multiple attacks on Election Day within the United States.”