Bomb scare triggers emergency landing for Air India flight in Canada

Similar hoaxes were received by India's low-cost operator IndiGo regarding two flights

By
AFP
|

October 16, 2024

An Air India Airbus A350 aeroplane is displayed at Wings India 2024 aviation at Begumpet airport, Hyderabad, India, January 18, 2024. — Reuters
The latest in a string of hoax bomb threats made to Indian airlines forced an Air India plane to make an emergency landing in Canada, the airline said Tuesday.

The passenger aircraft, flying from India's capital New Delhi to Chicago, was the subject of "a security threat posted online" and as a "precautionary measure" has landed at Iqaluit Airport in Canada, Air India said.

The aircraft and passengers were being "re-screened as per the laid down security protocol," the company said.

"Air India notes that it, and other local airlines, have been subject to a number of threats in recent days," it added.

"Though all have subsequently been found to be hoaxes, as a responsible airline operator all threats are taken seriously."

Indian media reported that an Air India flight from Mumbai to New York was diverted mid-air to New Delhi after a false alert on Monday.

Similar hoaxes were received by India's low-cost operator IndiGo regarding two flights that were to take off — to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, and to Muscat in Oman, according to Indian media.

