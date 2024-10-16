Prince Harry receives hopeful update in new solo career separate from Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has received a hopeful update as he forges a new path for himself separate from Meghan Markle from a royal expert.



According to former royal correspondent Jennie Bond, the Duke of Sussex has not lost his appeal as he charm his way through solo engagements sans Meghan Markle.

Harry travelled alone from the US to the UK and then to South Africa for a series of solo engagements without Meghan, hinting at professional split from the Duchess of Sussex.

Sharing good news for the royal, the expert claimed that he can still be accepted by the British public as he is still "charming and engaging.”

"I don't think Harry has burned all his bridges with the British public. There's something about Harry that remains quite charming and engaging,” Bond told OK! Magazine.

She added, "His many attacks on his family will never be forgotten... but perhaps they can eventually be forgiven, by enough people anyway, to make him welcome here."