Trump labels Republicans 'party of common sense'

Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump is interviewed by Bloomberg Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait at the Economic Club of Chicago in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. October 15, 2024. REUTERS

Presidenital candidate Donald Trump termed the Republican party as "party of common sense".

At the Economic Club of Chicago, Trump sat with Bloomberg's John Micklethwait for a interview. The two discussed Trump's economic plan if he gets selected as president in the upcoming election.



From Micklethwait's end, the discussion started with the economic plan but later on, dragged it towards the ongoing tensions of the presidential race and asked Trump about his views on which state he thinks is more critical in deciding the election.

Trump further said: "They say Pennsylvania. I think we’re doing very well there. I think you look at Michigan, too, and I’m doing very well."

"We’re way up in Pennsylvania. We’re way up in Michigan. We’re doing very well in Arizona. In fact, somebody said they’re going to pull the plug in Arizona – they’re going to give it up because it looks like we’re quite a ways ahead."

According to the RealClearPolitics polling average, Trump is indeed slightly ahead in Pennsylvania, as well as in Arizona and Michigan. Additionally, Trump labeled the GOP as “the party of common sense."

"Forget about conservative, liberal. We’re, let’s say, conservative, but we’re really a party of ‘We need borders. We need fair elections. We don’t want men playing in women’s sports. We don’t want transgender operations without parental consent,’" Trump further said.

"It is 99.9% common sense. It really is common sense. I say we’re really a party of common sense, and we want to have great people in our country."

Trump said: “I have a good heart. I have a heart where I want people to be taken care of. But I don’t want to take in people where millions of people – 21 million people at least have come in the last three and a half years unvetted, unchecked. We don’t know anything about them."

Micklethwait initiated Tuesday's interview by claiming Trump’s economic plan would drive up debt and inflation, in response to which Trump said: "Yeah, I had four years – no inflation."

Trump responded to Micklethwait's criticism of his proposed taxes on imports, by stating that foreign nations would be subject to a "100% tariff on everything sold into the United States."

Micklethwait argued it could hurt the economy, but Trump insisted tariffs would benefit the US economy by encouraging companies to relocate to the US, a statement met with applause.

His campaign later praised his performance, emphasising his plans to restore prosperity and contrasting it with Vice President Harris, and added: "President Trump did it once with record success – and he'll do it again."