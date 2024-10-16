Checkout horrifying reason behind Nick Jonas’ sudden exit from his own concert

A video of Nick Jonas suddenly rushing off the stage has gone viral on social media.



Nick along with The Jonas Brothers had to briefly stop the ongoing show in Prague, according to a viral video posted on Instagram.

In the video, everything seemed fine until someone in the audience pointed a laser aimed at Nick when he was on stage.

The singer, as a result, suddenly rushed off the stage and left the performance midway due to security reasons.

At the time of the incident, Jonas's brothers, Joe and Kevin, were also on stage but remained there as Nick ran off.

The person, however, was removed from the venue and the show continued.

Nick Jonas along with ‘Jonas Brothers’ were performing in Prague

The singer’s viral video fleeing the stage has gone viral on social media as one fan wrote, “How did the guy with what they said was a laser make it past security?”

Another one wrote, “absolutely terrifying :( I’m glad he’s okay.”

One of the users commented, “They have a sign to indicate danger. Thats smart.”

Another user expressed, “The hell who would hurt Nick Joe and Kevin they're good people.”