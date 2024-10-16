Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner want to exploit Kylie, Timothee romance: Source

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet are reportedly keeping their relationship private.



After claims that the Kardashian-Jenner family is causing troubles for the love birds, an insider shared with In Touch Weekly that the duo has agreed to keep their romance low-key.

“Kylie and Timothée are still going strong,” claimed the source.

They went on to add, “But they are keeping their romance on the down low.”

“There’s a reason they’re hiding it,” the source also confided and revealed that Timothee Chalamet wants to prioritize his career.

As per this insider, the 28-year-old Wonka star “has too many important movies in the works,” and so he “doesn’t want his relationship with Kylie, who makes headlines by just stepping outside, to overshadow his career.”

Despite the fact that the 27-year-old entrepreneur is “fine with the arrangement,” her family wants to capitalize on their relationship.

“Her sister Kim [Kardashian] and her mom Kris [Jenner], think she’s wasting a great opportunity and should basically exploit the romance,” the insider also claimed.

Conclusively, they remarked, “Clearly, Kylie isn’t taking their advice. She loves Timothee and wants this relationship to work.”