 
Geo News

Henry Winkler reacts to Travis Kelce's performance in 'Grotesquerie'

Henry Winkler becomes a fan of Travis Kelce after his performance in the series 'Grotesquerie'

By
Web Desk
|

October 17, 2024

Henry Winkler hails Travis Kelce for his natural performance in Grotesquerie
Henry Winkler hails Travis Kelce for his 'natural' performance in 'Grotesquerie'

Henry Winkler has praised Travis Kelce for his performance in the series Grotesquerie.

During an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Spotlight with Jessica Shaw on Tuesday, the 78-year-old actor said that the NFL star is “really good” in the Ryan Murphy's thriller series.

The Emmy winner pointed out that his son, Max, directed Taylor Swift’s boyfriend in the series, Grotesquerie.

“I got an autographed picture and I made him a video of, I said, ‘Max, I want to tell him how great he is,’” said Henry.

“'Cause you really think he's just a football player,” the Happy Days alum continued. “He's really good. He's a natural and he talked to me about it on his podcast with his brother.”

For those unversed, Henry first lauded Travis’s acting skills on X on October 5. He responded to a hilarious clip of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end asking his assistant to call his mom to get mac and cheese.

“AND Mr. K is doing an amazing job as an Actor on ‘GROTESQUERIE’ on FX," penned the star.

Drake fans pass their verdict as singer flashes pigtails with barrettes
Drake fans pass their verdict as singer flashes pigtails with barrettes
Liam Payne's fans gather to remember him with candles, tears and tributes
Liam Payne's fans gather to remember him with candles, tears and tributes
Here's why Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy left him alone in hotel days before his death
Here's why Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy left him alone in hotel days before his death
Billy Crystal unveils secrets behind 54-year successful marriage to Janice
Billy Crystal unveils secrets behind 54-year successful marriage to Janice
Liam Payne's intention behind Argentina trip before death revealed
Liam Payne's intention behind Argentina trip before death revealed
Henry Cavill's ‘Highlander' gets exciting filming update
Henry Cavill's ‘Highlander' gets exciting filming update
Liam Payne's regrets about 'One Direction' diss resurfaces after his death
Liam Payne's regrets about 'One Direction' diss resurfaces after his death
Meghan Markle vying for camera time as Prince Harry takes ‘all the good publicity'
Meghan Markle vying for camera time as Prince Harry takes ‘all the good publicity'