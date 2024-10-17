Henry Winkler reacts to Travis Kelce's performance in 'Grotesquerie'

Henry Winkler hails Travis Kelce for his 'natural' performance in 'Grotesquerie'

Henry Winkler has praised Travis Kelce for his performance in the series Grotesquerie.

During an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Spotlight with Jessica Shaw on Tuesday, the 78-year-old actor said that the NFL star is “really good” in the Ryan Murphy's thriller series.

The Emmy winner pointed out that his son, Max, directed Taylor Swift’s boyfriend in the series, Grotesquerie.

“I got an autographed picture and I made him a video of, I said, ‘Max, I want to tell him how great he is,’” said Henry.



“'Cause you really think he's just a football player,” the Happy Days alum continued. “He's really good. He's a natural and he talked to me about it on his podcast with his brother.”

For those unversed, Henry first lauded Travis’s acting skills on X on October 5. He responded to a hilarious clip of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end asking his assistant to call his mom to get mac and cheese.



“AND Mr. K is doing an amazing job as an Actor on ‘GROTESQUERIE’ on FX," penned the star.