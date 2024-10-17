Photo: Kim Kardashian says goodbye to old 'people pleasing persona': Source

Kim Kardashian reportedly does not care about what others think of her.

As per Life & Style, the beauty mogul is reportedly saying goodbye to her people-pleasing tendencies.

“She used to be so consumed by the public’s perception of her,” an insider recently spilled about Kim’s old mentality.

However, the source claimed that the mother of four does not care about “anymore!”

They maintained, “Kim couldn’t care less about what anybody says or thinks about her,” and concluded by remarking, “and is adopting a new ‘love me or love me’ mentality.”

This comes after claims that Kim Kardashian does not have a good feeling about Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend, Timothee Chalamet, and reportedly wants to “exploit” their romance.

Nevertheless, she does not want her mother Kris Jenner to gain ratings for the reality TV series The Kardashians by capitalizing on her and Khloe Kardashian’s arguments by portraying them as sisters who do not get along well.

As per the previous source, Kim and Khloe have straight up turned on their mother because they do not want to mislead their fans.