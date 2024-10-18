Hailey Bieber shares mantra of staying away from discomfort

Hailey Bieber stays away from anything that's not 'emotionally' comforting

Hailey Bieber has admitted that she is avoiding doing any work that she does not feel "comfortable" in.



The new mother, who gave birth to her first baby, Jack, two months ago, told WWD, "I'm only doing what feels comfortable for me physically, mentally and emotionally."

The Rhode beauty founder also admitted that she is easing herself back into work.

She also talked about her newly launched skincare product Barrier Butter, an intensive night time moisturising balm.

Hailey told the outlet, "I really wanted to use someone who transcended several different generations and demographics.”

"I've been inspired by iconic supermodel Claudia Schiffer as a model and her imagery has been on several of our Rhode mood boards since we started," the model said.

Hailey, however, did not mention her baby boy in the interview, but a source recently said that Justin and Hailey are "over the moon" to be parents.

After a breakup and surprise reconciliation-turned-whirlwind engagement two years later, the couple tied the knot in September 2019, following a courthouse ceremony the year prior.