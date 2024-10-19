Kate Middleton, Prince William release emotional statement as royals highlight 'brilliant people'

Kate Middleton and Prince William have released an emotional statement as the royal couple highlighted some ‘brilliant people’ whose work is having a lasting impact.

Taking to social media, they released the statement along with photos and brief introduction to some brilliant people.

The future king and queen said, “Marking Black History Month and recognising the incredible contributions of the black community, not just this month but every day of the year!

“This year’s theme of ‘Reclaiming Narratives’ encourages us to shine a spotlight on the untold stories, the unsung heroes, and the everyday individuals making a big difference.”

Kate and William went on saying, “To celebrate we asked a number of our patronages to highlight some brilliant people whose work is having a lasting impact.”

Sharing the photo of Farah Saeed, they wrote she is the Lead Assessment and Resettlement Coordinator at The Passage Charity House. She helps recently homeless individuals transition off the streets into sustainable housing. Nearly 90% move into long-term accommodation with personalised care.

On the second, there was Dwayne Fields, an adventurer, TV presenter, and the UK’s Chief Scout.

“After seven years as a Scout Ambassador, he now encourages young people from all backgrounds to embrace the outdoors, helping them build self-belief and find role models. As a dedicated volunteer, he also inspires @scouts' 140,000 adult volunteers, motivating others to get involved,” Kate and William's statement reads.