China's Xi urges missile troops to boost deterrence, combat capabilities

PM stresstes need to "adhere to political guidance, strengthen mission responsibility"

By
Reuters
|

October 19, 2024

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers his keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the ninth Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China September 5, 2024. — Reuters
  • Xi inspects brigade of PLA's Rocket Force.
  • PLA tasked with modernising nuclear forces.
  • China conducted launch of ballistic missile.

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping urged the country's strategic missile troops to boost their deterrence and combat capabilities, state media Xinhua reported Saturday.

Xi's comments came as he inspected a brigade of the People's Liberation Army's Rocket Force on Thursday wherein he also urged the troops to "resolutely fulfil the tasks entrusted by the Party and the people". 

The PLA Rocket Force, which oversees the country's conventional and nuclear missiles, has been tasked with modernising China's nuclear forces in the face of developments such as improved US missile defences, better surveillance capabilities and strengthened alliances.

During the inspection, Xi stressed the need to "adhere to political guidance, strengthen mission responsibility," and "promote high-quality development of the force construction," according to Chinese media outlet Cailianshe.

Last month, China conducted a rare launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile into the Pacific Ocean, underscoring growing international focus on the country's nuclear build-up.

China's military has undergone a sweeping anti-corruption purge since last year, with several generals, including from the Rocket Force, and aerospace defence industry executives removed from the national legislative body.

In June, Xi said there were "deep-seated problems" in the Chinese military's politics, ideology, work style and discipline, adding "there must be no hiding place for corrupt elements in the army."

