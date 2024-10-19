'Don't get personal': Amir calls out criticism against Babar Azam

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir (L) and former skipper Babar Azam. — AFP/File

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir backed former skipper Babar Azam as he called out critics, urging them to not "get personal".



Taking to X, the left-arm fast-bowler expressed anger in response to the negative comments against his T20I teammate Babar.

"Please get rid of your ridiculous mentality that the team won Babar was not part of the team or some player was not playing. We played with better planning, took advantage and won. Just don't get personal with a player, talk about performance, but don't get personal," he wrote.

Babar, after failing to score big in his last 18 Test innings, was rested for the second Test against England in Multan following the recommendation of the newly appointed selection committee.



The established 30-year-old batter struggled to score big in both innings of the first Test at same venue.

Babar, who missed second Test, congratulated Shan Masood XI on the victory.

"Well done, team! Fantastic win. Proud of the effort and spirit,” he posted with a picture featuring his fellow players celebrating.

Meanwhile, Amir, 32, gave credit to "better planning" that led to victory on his home ground.

The third Test between Pakistan and England is scheduled to take place in Rawalpindi from October 24 to 28.