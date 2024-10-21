 
Geo News

Princess Eugiene in trouble as Prince Harry comes next door

Princess Eugenie has to make a tough choice as Prince Harry makes tough decision

By
Web Desk
|

October 21, 2024

Princess Eugenie has found herself in a tough position as Prince Harry moves closer to her European home.

The Princess, who is first cousin to Prince Harry, has to pick sides between King Charles and the estranged Sussex couple to prove her loyalty.

A source tells Express: "Eugenie is in a difficult spot because she's always been close to Harry, but she is extremely mindful that this relationship could rock the boat with the rest of her family," said the source. "It's a rather precarious position for her to be in and one that requires a delicate balancing act.

"The Yorks are keen to keep on the good side of senior royals following recent events, so she [Eugenie] most certainly doesn't want anything to hamper the family's recent good efforts,” says the insider.

Apart from their California mansion, Harry and Meghan have recently purchased a villa in Portugal to establish a base in Europe.

King Charles jokes about age during first speech in Australia video
King Charles jokes about age during first speech in Australia
Gracie Abrams pays tribute to Taylor Swift after 'coming home' on 'Eras Tour'
Gracie Abrams pays tribute to Taylor Swift after 'coming home' on 'Eras Tour'
AnnaSophia Robb recalls a horrifying experience
AnnaSophia Robb recalls a horrifying experience
Tom Brady becomes 'Reputation guy' after Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' show
Tom Brady becomes 'Reputation guy' after Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' show
Hailey Bieber supports Justin as he appears onstage at Don Toliver concert
Hailey Bieber supports Justin as he appears onstage at Don Toliver concert
Taylor Swift reveals how she chose final 'Eras Tour' locations
Taylor Swift reveals how she chose final 'Eras Tour' locations
Kim Kardashian wants people to take her more 'seriously': Source
Kim Kardashian wants people to take her more 'seriously': Source
50 Cent talks about still feeling 'nervous' before performing on stage
50 Cent talks about still feeling 'nervous' before performing on stage