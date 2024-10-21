Princess Eugiene in trouble as Prince Harry comes next door

Princess Eugenie has found herself in a tough position as Prince Harry moves closer to her European home.



The Princess, who is first cousin to Prince Harry, has to pick sides between King Charles and the estranged Sussex couple to prove her loyalty.

A source tells Express: "Eugenie is in a difficult spot because she's always been close to Harry, but she is extremely mindful that this relationship could rock the boat with the rest of her family," said the source. "It's a rather precarious position for her to be in and one that requires a delicate balancing act.

"The Yorks are keen to keep on the good side of senior royals following recent events, so she [Eugenie] most certainly doesn't want anything to hamper the family's recent good efforts,” says the insider.

Apart from their California mansion, Harry and Meghan have recently purchased a villa in Portugal to establish a base in Europe.