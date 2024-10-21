King Charles releases emotional statement after shocking incident in Australian parliament

King Charles and Queen Camilla have released an emotional statement after shocking incident in Australian parliament.

King Charles touched down in Australia´s capital Canberra on Monday, where the monarch honoured the nation´s wartime sacrifices before spotlighting a new fight against climate change.

The palace shared King Charles stunning photos and a video with his emotional statement.

The statement reads, “We remember the service and sacrifice of all Australians who have died during war.

“Since 1941, when the @AWMemorial was built, almost every royal visit to Australia, has featured a formal wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Australian Solider.”

It further said, “The King and Queen had a moment of reflection at the ‘For our Country’ Memorial to acknowledge the deep connection that First Nation Australians have with their land and the role they continue to play in defending it.

“Their Majesties are the first members of the Royal Family who have been able to formally acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Veterans at this new memorial.”

The new statement comes after indigenous senator Lidia Thorpe shouted anti-colonial slogans at King Charles during his visit to the Australian parliament on Monday.

"Give us our land back!" Thorpe screamed after the 75-year-old king´s speech.