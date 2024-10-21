New evidence pins blame on King Charles for Princess Diana's 1997 car crash: Report

King Charles has just been named as the culprit, that ‘caused’ Princess Diana’s car crash in 1997, and led to her death.

This has been brought forward as part of a series of letters given to Paul Burell, the Princess’ butler.

Mr Burell claimed these letters to be an “insurance policy” and were reportedly shared by the princess herself should an unforeseen circumstance occur.

The Independent even shared an extract from the letter and it accuses the current King of England for trying to clear the way for his mistress.

The mistress in question is Prince William and Prince Harry’s former nanny named, Tiggy Legge-Bourke.

The same letter also claimed that King Charles was two-timing both her and Camilla with Tiggy, and read, “This particular phase in my life is the most dangerous – my husband is planning ‘an accident in my car, brake failure and serious head injury to make the path clear for him to marry Tiggy.”

However, it is pertinent to mention that a close friend of the people’s princess, Lucia Flecha da Lima, refused to believe the existence of letters such as these.

She even accused Mr Burell of ‘forging’ the late Diana’s handwriting, and said, Paul Burrell was perfectly capable of imitating Princess Diana’s handwriting. I don’t believe she was fearing for her life, especially from Prince Charles, the future king of your country.”