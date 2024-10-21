Matt Damon faces tough choice amid royal family feud

Prince Harry and William reportedly have a tense relationship, putting Matt Damon in a difficult spot, sources say.



“Matt doesn’t want to be seen to be taking sides or favoring one over the other and he’s essentially being wooed by both of them right now."

"Which puts him in a very difficult position, especially because William is talking about bringing him to London for events and having him come to Buckingham palace,” the tipster tattled to In Touch.

However, insiders say the Oscar winner will not sacrifice his bond with Harry to get into the good books of the future king.

“That certainly appeals to him, but he’s also got a relationship with Harry and he’s not going to just toss him to the side because William’s holding out these shiny offers," the snitch revealed.

Looking back on the recent past, Matt is seemingly balancing his relationship with both royal princes.

For example, he was a speaker at the Clinton Global Initiative, where the Duke of Sussex also took the stage. He also appeared at the Prince of Wales' Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit.

He “intending to stay neutral and not take sides, but it’s very clear to anyone who knows these two you can’t be friends with both of them at the moment, there’s just too much bad blood," the bird chirped.

“So now Matt’s getting pressured to pick a lane, and it’s becoming very uncomfortable. It wouldn’t surprise anyone if he simply opted out and ditched them both, he hates dealing with drama," the source concluded.