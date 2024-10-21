 
Royal expert suggests new title for Meghan Markle for THIS reason

Royal expert has claimed that Meghan Markle "cut dead" a number of her former friends

October 21, 2024

A royal expert has suggested new title for Meghan Markle after claiming that the duchess has "alienated a lot of former friends" and "cuts them dead" if they upset her.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward has claimed that Archie and Lilibet doting mother "cut dead" a number of her former friends.

Speaking to The Sun recently, the royal expert also suggested the title for Meghan, saying she is ‘fake friend.”

Ingrid said, "Well, I think that Meghan has managed to alienate a lot of her former friends.

"She does something which is very distressing for people. She actually sort of just cuts them dead and ghosts them, as it's called.

"But to me, it's just called cutting them dead and not wanting to see them anymore.”

"And if they upset her, that's what she does and it's very difficult to deal with somebody like that,” the royal expert said and added "I think that people are just fed up with Meghan."

Royal expert's remarks came amid claims Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry are leading "separate lives" that has sparked concern from pals that they are "drifting apart".

