Victoria Beckham picks THIS A-list actor to play David on the big screen

Victoria Beckham has revealed who she would want to play David Beckham in a possible Hollywood movie on their family.

Although, there are no such plans shared about the Hollywood movie after the success of the couple's Netflix documentary, Beckhams, which was released in 2023.

Still, Victoria was asked who she'd what to play the Inter Miami owner.

"When an actual feature film comes out on the Beckhams, not the documentary, what would be your ideal casting for you, Victoria?" Vogue editor Anna Wintour asked the former Spice Girls member.

However, Victoria, who didn't expect this huge question, replied, "Goodness, I wasn’t expecting that question. I don’t know. Who do you think would be a good one?"

Wintour suggested, "Well, I actually thought Margaret Qualley would be a good one, yes?"

After taking some time, the fashion designer dropped the name, saying, "Oh my goodness, I don’t know. Oh my gosh, I wasn’t expecting this question. I mean, I don’t know, let’s say Brad Pitt."

She added, "He looks good."

Additionally, the editor also suggested another actor who would be good fit to play David.

Wintour shared that Taylor Swift's ex boyfriend, Joe Alwyn could be a good choice too.